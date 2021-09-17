Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 20, 2021
Topic: Derby County
Robbso
September 17, 2021, 09:31:08 PM
Going into administration. Fucking hell dont piss Gibbo off
headset
Reply #1 on: September 18, 2021, 05:35:38 AM
monkey

Gibbo certainly has tailed them good and hard


Proper good news story to start the weekend off with ....monkey

keep them in business I wouldn't like to see them go pop -  but make sure they suffer for years...
 cheating bastards

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12410843/derby-county-set-to-enter-administration-and-
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: September 18, 2021, 07:40:28 AM
Always enjoy a day out to Derby and wouldn't want any club to fold , FFP as it stands is a pile of shite but got to play by the rules you sign up to so Div 1 for them next year
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: September 18, 2021, 10:30:17 AM
Good job the rules dont apply to any of Europes big clubs 
Pigeon droppings
Reply #4 on: September 18, 2021, 11:24:31 AM
There's a 29 page long thread on the DCFC forum, full of whinges about their predicament!

Somewhere in the early pages, someone acknowledges that they "sold the stadium to themselves"

Then a bit later, someone has a whinge that it's all Gibbo's fault they're in the shit they're in, cos he started the ball rolling!

They really are thick.......there'd be no ball to roll if Morris had played by the rules!

https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/38282-notice-to-appoint-administrators/#comments
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #5 on: September 18, 2021, 11:28:54 AM
Its a shame but its the sort of mismanagement some of our fans want us to have a punt at. See also Forest & Sheff Wed
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #6 on: September 18, 2021, 11:41:47 AM
How the bloody fook Villa and Leeds got away with the same stunt is beyond me.
Tory Cunt
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:20:07 AM
Rooney is saying the right things - I bet he is still on a wedge -

it is a shame for those who behind the scenes who might lose their jobs  -

The is only one man to blame Mel Morris he gambled the clubs future -

what about the clubs that suffered whilst Derby & EFl dragged it all out - relegation/promotions

everybody said it would end up like this a couple of years ago before the appeals started going in..

fuck em I say - they are only getting an easy ride off the media ... so they can suck Rooney off..

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16184185/derby-county-wayne-rooney-administration/
Holgateoldskool
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:54 AM
And this club is currently above us in the table. Till the points reduction. Says it all really.
