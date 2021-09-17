Robbso

Posts: 15 224 Derby County « on: September 17, 2021, 09:31:08 PM » Going into administration. Fucking hell dont piss Gibbo off Logged

Posts: 2 517 Re: Derby County « Reply #1 on: September 18, 2021, 05:35:38 AM »



Gibbo certainly has tailed them good and hard





Proper good news story to start the weekend off with ....



keep them in business I wouldn't like to see them go pop - but make sure they suffer for years...

cheating bastards



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12410843/derby-county-set-to-enter-administration-and- Gibbo certainly has tailed them good and hardProper good news story to start the weekend off with ....keep them in business I wouldn't like to see them go pop - but make sure they suffer for years...cheating bastards « Last Edit: September 18, 2021, 05:38:04 AM by headset » Logged

Posts: 2 866 Re: Derby County « Reply #2 on: September 18, 2021, 07:40:28 AM » Always enjoy a day out to Derby and wouldn't want any club to fold , FFP as it stands is a pile of shite but got to play by the rules you sign up to so Div 1 for them next year Logged

Posts: 271 Re: Derby County « Reply #4 on: September 18, 2021, 11:24:31 AM »



Somewhere in the early pages, someone acknowledges that they "sold the stadium to themselves"



Then a bit later, someone has a whinge that it's all Gibbo's fault they're in the shit they're in, cos he started the ball rolling!



They really are thick.......there'd be no ball to roll if Morris had played by the rules!



https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/38282-notice-to-appoint-administrators/#comments There's a 29 page long thread on the DCFC forum, full of whinges about their predicament!Somewhere in the early pages, someone acknowledges that they "sold the stadium to themselves"Then a bit later, someone has a whinge that it's all Gibbo's fault they're in the shit they're in, cos he started the ball rolling!They really are thick.......there'd be no ball to roll if Morris had played by the rules! Logged

Posts: 4 515 Re: Derby County « Reply #5 on: September 18, 2021, 11:28:54 AM » Its a shame but its the sort of mismanagement some of our fans want us to have a punt at. See also Forest & Sheff Wed Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 4 467 Re: Derby County « Reply #6 on: September 18, 2021, 11:41:47 AM » How the bloody fook Villa and Leeds got away with the same stunt is beyond me. Logged Tory Cunt

Posts: 2 517 Re: Derby County « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:20:07 AM »



it is a shame for those who behind the scenes who might lose their jobs -



The is only one man to blame Mel Morris he gambled the clubs future -



what about the clubs that suffered whilst Derby & EFl dragged it all out - relegation/promotions



everybody said it would end up like this a couple of years ago before the appeals started going in..



fuck em I say - they are only getting an easy ride off the media ... so they can suck Rooney off..



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16184185/derby-county-wayne-rooney-administration/ Rooney is saying the right things - I bet he is still on a wedge -it is a shame for those who behind the scenes who might lose their jobs -The is only one man to blame Mel Morris he gambled the clubs future -what about the clubs that suffered whilst Derby & EFl dragged it all out - relegation/promotionseverybody said it would end up like this a couple of years ago before the appeals started going in..fuck em I say - they are only getting an easy ride off the media ... so they can suck Rooney off.. Logged