September 18, 2021
Topic: Derby County
Robbso
Yesterday at 09:31:08 PM
Going into administration. Fucking hell dont piss Gibbo off
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:35:38 AM
monkey

Gibbo certainly has tailed them good and hard


Proper good news story to start the weekend off with ....monkey

keep them in business I wouldn't like to see them go pop -  but make sure they suffer for years...
 cheating bastards

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12410843/derby-county-set-to-enter-administration-and-
Last Edit: Today at 05:38:04 AM by headset
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:40:28 AM
Always enjoy a day out to Derby and wouldn't want any club to fold , FFP as it stands is a pile of shite but got to play by the rules you sign up to so Div 1 for them next year
