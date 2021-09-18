Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 18, 2021, 09:07:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Derby County
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Derby County (Read 98 times)
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 216
Derby County
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:08 PM »
Going into administration. Fucking hell dont piss Gibbo off
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 483
Re: Derby County
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:35:38 AM »
Gibbo certainly has tailed them good and hard
Proper good news story to start the weekend off with ....
keep them in business I wouldn't like to see them go pop - but make sure they suffer for years...
cheating bastards
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12410843/derby-county-set-to-enter-administration-and-
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 05:38:04 AM by headset
»
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 857
Re: Derby County
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:40:28 AM »
Always enjoy a day out to Derby and wouldn't want any club to fold , FFP as it stands is a pile of shite but got to play by the rules you sign up to so Div 1 for them next year
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...