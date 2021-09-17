Welcome,
September 17, 2021, 09:10:13 PM
Rangers - Celtic
Author
Topic: Rangers - Celtic (Read 104 times)
headset
Posts: 2 476
Rangers - Celtic
At it again - it's still deep-rooted between them two clubs...
It doesn't matter what they say on the outside....
They might both be twats at times, but Celtic are fucking horrible bastards out of the two
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16163453/lennon-legal-rangers-ibrox-risk
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 513
Re: Rangers - Celtic
So much for Rangers becoming more inclusive
