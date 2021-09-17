Welcome,
September 17, 2021, 06:40:44 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The return of piers morgan
Author
Topic: The return of piers morgan
headset
Online
Posts: 2 470
The return of piers morgan
Today
at 05:56:24 AM »
Back in the media game...signed for the Sun
He has his critics and haters - he does like to ruffle feathers though - so I don't mind him for that -
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16162867/piers-morgan-signing-historic-deal-the-sun-news-corp/
