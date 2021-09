Ben G



This new USUKAUS pact.
« on: September 16, 2021, 07:07:29 PM »
Absolutely a good thing.



Weíve sent two vessels to be forward deployed to Singapore plus we opened HMS Jufair the other year.



Apparently itís a shite draft out there in Bahrain. The base is literally in the middle of nowhere.

Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: September 16, 2021, 08:05:35 PM »
Just stumbled on an article about it! It's actually called AUKUS.



The article said the Aussies have pulled out of a £48BN submarine deal with the French, and teamed up with a UK/USA combo in order to access our submarine technology!



Poor old Macron! 😂

Ben G



« Reply #2 on: September 16, 2021, 09:07:50 PM »
Itís interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.



They wonít have nuclear weapons just conventional weapons but New Zealand and several other countries around Asia plus Canada are non nuclear so it be interesting

Bob_Ender

« Reply #3 on: September 20, 2021, 12:30:53 PM »
As you all well know,it's just bit of Ozzy crack,wind up merchants,love em me like.



It's just their way of saying....fuck off China,we might only have three Subs.but...............just enough to send you lot back to the Ming Dynasty. Erm....that's it for now.😁x

Bob_Ender

« Reply #5 on: September 20, 2021, 05:48:30 PM »
🤔caukus....I see no caukus,the fuck you on about 🤔😁x

calamity

« Reply #6 on: September 21, 2021, 08:10:16 AM »
Interesting how obsessed the BBC are with how upset the Chinese are over this deal. They donít have quite so much to say on the various atrocities and aggressions the Chinese are committing at any given time.