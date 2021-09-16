Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 20, 2021, 06:03:12 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This new USUKAUS pact.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This new USUKAUS pact. (Read 209 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 467
This new USUKAUS pact.
«
on:
September 16, 2021, 07:07:29 PM »
Absolutely a good thing.
Weve sent two vessels to be forward deployed to Singapore plus we opened HMS Jufair the other year.
Apparently its a shite draft out there in Bahrain. The base is literally in the middle of nowhere.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 271
Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
«
Reply #1 on:
September 16, 2021, 08:05:35 PM »
Just stumbled on an article about it! It's actually called AUKUS.
The article said the Aussies have pulled out of a £48BN submarine deal with the French, and teamed up with a UK/USA combo in order to access our submarine technology!
Poor old Macron! 😂
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 467
Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
«
Reply #2 on:
September 16, 2021, 09:07:50 PM »
Its interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.
They wont have nuclear weapons just conventional weapons but New Zealand and several other countries around Asia plus Canada are non nuclear so it be interesting
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 122
Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:30:53 PM »
As you all well know,it's just bit of Ozzy crack,wind up merchants,love em me like.
It's just their way of saying....fuck off China,we might only have three Subs.but...............just enough to send you lot back to the Ming Dynasty. Erm....that's it for now.😁x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 422
Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:48:48 PM »
If Trudeau loses the Canadians could join the Anglosphere
Leading to.... CAUKUS or even AUKUSC
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 122
Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:48:30 PM »
🤔caukus....I see no caukus,the fuck you on about 🤔😁x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...