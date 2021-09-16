Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 20, 2021, 01:20:30 PM
Author Topic: This new USUKAUS pact.  (Read 148 times)
Ben G
« on: September 16, 2021, 07:07:29 PM »
Absolutely a good thing.

Weve sent two vessels to be forward deployed to Singapore plus we opened HMS Jufair the other year.

Apparently its a shite draft out there in Bahrain. The base is literally in the middle of nowhere.
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: September 16, 2021, 08:05:35 PM »
Just stumbled on an article about it!  It's actually called AUKUS.

The article said the Aussies have pulled out of a £48BN submarine deal with the French, and teamed up with a UK/USA combo in order to access our submarine technology!

Poor old Macron! 😂
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: September 16, 2021, 09:07:50 PM »
Its interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.

They wont have nuclear weapons just conventional weapons but New Zealand and several other countries around Asia plus Canada are non nuclear so it be interesting
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:53 PM »
As you all well know,it's just bit of Ozzy crack,wind up merchants,love em me like.

It's just their way of saying....fuck off China,we might only have three Subs.but...............just enough to send you lot back to the Ming Dynasty.   Erm....that's it for now.😁x
