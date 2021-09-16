Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 467 This new USUKAUS pact. « on: September 16, 2021, 07:07:29 PM » Absolutely a good thing.



Weve sent two vessels to be forward deployed to Singapore plus we opened HMS Jufair the other year.



Apparently its a shite draft out there in Bahrain. The base is literally in the middle of nowhere. Logged Tory Cunt

Posts: 271 Re: This new USUKAUS pact. « Reply #1 on: September 16, 2021, 08:05:35 PM » Just stumbled on an article about it! It's actually called AUKUS.



The article said the Aussies have pulled out of a £48BN submarine deal with the French, and teamed up with a UK/USA combo in order to access our submarine technology!



Poor old Macron! 😂

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 4 467 Re: This new USUKAUS pact. « Reply #2 on: September 16, 2021, 09:07:50 PM » Its interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.



Its interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.

They wont have nuclear weapons just conventional weapons but New Zealand and several other countries around Asia plus Canada are non nuclear so it be interesting