This new USUKAUS pact.
Absolutely a good thing.



Weíve sent two vessels to be forward deployed to Singapore plus we opened HMS Jufair the other year.



Apparently itís a shite draft out there in Bahrain. The base is literally in the middle of nowhere.

Just stumbled on an article about it! It's actually called AUKUS.



The article said the Aussies have pulled out of a £48BN submarine deal with the French, and teamed up with a UK/USA combo in order to access our submarine technology!



Poor old Macron! 😂

Re: This new USUKAUS pact.
Itís interesting that the Aussies will now have nuclear submarines.



They wonít have nuclear weapons just conventional weapons but New Zealand and several other countries around Asia plus Canada are non nuclear so it be interesting