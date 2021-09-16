Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2021, 07:48:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Watching Boro online  (Read 77 times)
Winston

Offline Offline

Posts: 3


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:57:10 PM »
I'm a non Boro fan but am relocating to Teeside due to work and plan to follow the Boro as a 'second team'

I plan to watch as many Championship games up there that I can but wondered how I can start to follow them before I move at Christmas
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 451


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:03 PM »
Most of the games are available to stream on the club website for a tenner!

Quite often youll also find out games on 3rd party streaming sites such as Cricfree.


Apparently, people also get good streams from IPTV sources but Ive never bothered with that route.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston

Offline Offline

Posts: 3


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:17:37 PM »
  :like:

Thanks for the reply I'll look at the club site. Bit expensive but never mind
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 451


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:13:14 PM »
£10 is okay but the streams often mess up.

I bought the season pass when I lived abroad and the first three games didnt work.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 