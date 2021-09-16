Welcome,
September 16, 2021, 07:48:25 PM
Watching Boro online
Author
Topic: Watching Boro online (Read 77 times)
Winston
Watching Boro online
«
on:
Today
at 01:57:10 PM »
I'm a non Boro fan but am relocating to Teeside due to work and plan to follow the Boro as a 'second team'
I plan to watch as many Championship games up there that I can but wondered how I can start to follow them before I move at Christmas
Ben G
Re: Watching Boro online
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:05:03 PM »
Most of the games are available to stream on the club website for a tenner!
Quite often youll also find out games on 3rd party streaming sites such as Cricfree.
Apparently, people also get good streams from IPTV sources but Ive never bothered with that route.
Winston
Re: Watching Boro online
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:17:37 PM »
Thanks for the reply I'll look at the club site. Bit expensive but never mind
Ben G
Re: Watching Boro online
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:13:14 PM »
£10 is okay but the streams often mess up.
I bought the season pass when I lived abroad and the first three games didnt work.
