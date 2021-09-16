You ever been caught taking pictures in the bookies of random people and received a good shoeing?

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 345





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 345JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FAO TM « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:02 PM »



thedufferofboro@hotmail.com NO THEY USUALLY ASK POLITELY IF THEY CAN HAVE A COPY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats