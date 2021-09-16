Welcome,
September 16, 2021, 01:21:28 PM
FAO TM
Author
Topic: FAO TM (Read 23 times)
TechnoTronic
Posts: 341
FAO TM
«
on:
Today
at 12:19:03 PM »
You ever been caught taking pictures in the bookies of random people and received a good shoeing?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 345
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:56:02 PM »
NO THEY USUALLY ASK POLITELY IF THEY CAN HAVE A COPY !!!
thedufferofboro@hotmail.com
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
