Author Topic: FAO TM  (Read 23 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 12:19:03 PM »
You ever been caught taking pictures in the bookies of random people and received a good shoeing?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:02 PM »
NO THEY USUALLY ASK POLITELY IF THEY CAN HAVE A COPY !!!   jc

thedufferofboro@hotmail.com   mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
