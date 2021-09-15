Welcome,
September 23, 2021, 01:45:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
Author
Topic: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛 (Read 311 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
on:
September 15, 2021, 11:01:22 PM »
YOU KNOW HALLOWEEN IS CREEPING UP ON US AND IS JUST ABOUT SIX WEEKS AWAY !!!
SO DON'T GET CAUGHT OUT, START PREPARING
NOW !!!
TRY FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL. WHY NOT GO TO YOUR NEAREST HOSPITAL AND ASK IF THEY HAVE ANY BAGS OF BLOOD PAST THEIR SELL BY DATE !!!
OR, WHY NOT ASK THEM IF THEY HAVE ANY DEAD BODIES THAT ARE SURPLUS TO REQUIREMENT !!!
IT'S LITTLE THINGS LIKE THIS THAT CAN MAKE YOUR HALLOWEEN DO THAT LITTLE BIT SPECIAL.
ONE THAT PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER AND TALK ABOUT FOR YEARS TO COME !!! 🎃
«
Last Edit: September 16, 2021, 10:48:08 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 508
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #1 on:
September 16, 2021, 11:44:35 AM »
Have you been on the balloons again....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #2 on:
September 16, 2021, 08:43:23 PM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 508
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #3 on:
September 17, 2021, 07:11:34 AM »
That's a good one well-carved out - it looks a bit big to be carrying about trick or treating
Do you leave it at the front door instead?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #4 on:
September 17, 2021, 08:39:18 PM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 508
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #5 on:
September 18, 2021, 05:28:42 AM »
Ah, I see - you leave it in the window - I like your house.
it reminds me of a cuckoo clock .. did you like my cuckoo tune the other night?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #6 on:
September 18, 2021, 08:53:23 PM »
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 948
Bugger.
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #7 on:
September 18, 2021, 09:03:54 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #8 on:
September 19, 2021, 08:32:39 PM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 508
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #9 on:
September 20, 2021, 04:44:56 AM »
I LIKE A BIT OF PICTURE ENTERTAINMENT - KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK FOLKS
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:39 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:11 PM »
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/why-halloween-turnips-better-halloween-162426680.html?guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAA1bMoXbVFFAzaYXyoS32r0NkC-d6SZ7tSDnj_8YCykTKYVH9p2yzAO6-spdVY3mtDoWlMK6kyKeg3AiZ5U0bTOa0MjUyppmRHyer0qfDovOLiYPwvYDGZOTp-x9q_i6E7McgEpvwIjvZ2tsaq_y4a2THHy7wQNooyavcuHX1woV
🎃
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:53 PM »
Logged
