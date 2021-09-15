Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 351





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 351JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT

HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN !!! 🎃 🕛 « on: September 15, 2021, 11:01:22 PM » YOU KNOW HALLOWEEN IS CREEPING UP ON US AND IS JUST ABOUT SIX WEEKS AWAY !!!



SO DON'T GET CAUGHT OUT, START PREPARING NOW !!!



TRY FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL. WHY NOT GO TO YOUR NEAREST HOSPITAL AND ASK IF THEY HAVE ANY BAGS OF BLOOD PAST THEIR SELL BY DATE !!!



OR, WHY NOT ASK THEM IF THEY HAVE ANY DEAD BODIES THAT ARE SURPLUS TO REQUIREMENT !!!



IT'S LITTLE THINGS LIKE THIS THAT CAN MAKE YOUR HALLOWEEN DO THAT LITTLE BIT SPECIAL.



ONE THAT PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER AND TALK ABOUT FOR YEARS TO COME !!! 🎃