Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 16, 2021, 12:05:46 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: How do you prefer your beans in the morning? (Read 37 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 928
Bugger.
How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:28 PM »
I go for crispy.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 456
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:02 PM »
wot a fucking tune.... dance floor crew!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcFqf8GSBiU&a
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 120
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:24 PM »
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 928
Bugger.
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.
My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 456
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:05 PM »
WHAT ABOUT THIS ONE ....DANCERS.;;;;; real deal or what?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19o8_VnbNvY&ab_channel=GoodyMusicProduction
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 456
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:23:01 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.
My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.
fuck off with complications
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 928
Bugger.
Re: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:54 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 11:27:29 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:23:01 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.
My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.
fuck off with complications
Will do! Two times.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...