Author Topic: How do you prefer your beans in the morning?  (Read 36 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:57:28 PM »
I go for crispy.
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:02 PM »
wot a fucking tune.... dance floor crew!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcFqf8GSBiU&a
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM »
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.

My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:24:05 PM »
WHAT ABOUT THIS ONE ....DANCERS.;;;;; real deal or what?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19o8_VnbNvY&ab_channel=GoodyMusicProduction
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.

My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.

fuck off with complications :like:
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:30:54 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:27:29 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:23:01 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 11:13:24 PM
All over me front door.....just been beanied,not to worry,what goes around comes around.I know who it was.

My dog was just singing a song for you. She wanted me to pass it on. Mostly she was just shouting SOOOOOOXXXXXXXXIES.

fuck off with complications :like:

Will do! Two times.
Logged
