Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 342





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 342JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MAN IN THE MIDDLE !!! « on: Today at 05:20:53 PM »



I ALWAYS ASSOCIATE THAT YELLOW DOG HE USED TO WALK YEARS AGO BUT HE'S HAD A FEW SINCE THEN . . . ANYWAY !!!



USED TO BE A BIT TASTY IN HIS YOUNGER DAYS. REMEMBER QUEUEING UP TO GET IN A NIGHTCLUB AND THIS LAD WAS GIVING MAN IN THE MIDDLE SOME LIP.



A SCUFFLE BROKE OUT AND MAN IN THE MIDDLE ADMINISTERED HIM TO THE GROUND !!!



SAY, REMEMBER WHEN I SAID IN JEST HE WAS TAKING OVER FROM MCCRIRICK ON THE RACING ???



AND IT'S OVER TO THE RING FOR THE LATEST BETTING FROM THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE !!!



'ARGH THEY'RE FIDDLING BASTARDS MAN !!!'



'CUT !!! . . . . . CUT !!! ' SAW MAN IN THE MIDDLE WALKING HIS DOG TODAY. DULL CLOURED BLACK AND DIRTY WHITE THING.I ALWAYS ASSOCIATE THAT YELLOW DOG HE USED TO WALK YEARS AGO BUT HE'S HAD A FEW SINCE THEN . . . ANYWAY !!!USED TO BE A BIT TASTY IN HIS YOUNGER DAYS. REMEMBER QUEUEING UP TO GET IN A NIGHTCLUB AND THIS LAD WAS GIVING MAN IN THE MIDDLE SOME LIP.A SCUFFLE BROKE OUT AND MAN IN THE MIDDLE ADMINISTERED HIM TO THE GROUND !!!SAY, REMEMBER WHEN I SAID IN JEST HE WAS TAKING OVER FROM MCCRIRICK ON THE RACING ???AND IT'S OVER TO THE RING FOR THE LATEST BETTING FROM THE MAN IN THE MIDDLE !!!'ARGH THEY'RE FIDDLING BASTARDS MAN !!!''CUT !!! . . . . . CUT !!! ' Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats