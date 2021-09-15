Welcome,
September 15, 2021, 11:37:40 AM
Was anyone else here grown in a laboratory?
Author
Topic: Was anyone else here grown in a laboratory? (Read 21 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 921
Bugger.
Was anyone else here grown in a laboratory?
Today
at 09:19:15 AM »
I started out as a tiny hand-stitched bundle of soy protein. Took about a year to reach adulthood.
It's a bit annoying because I didn't ask for any of this. At least I have some arms and hands I suppose
Logged
