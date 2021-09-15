Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Was anyone else here grown in a laboratory?  (Read 21 times)
I started out as a tiny hand-stitched bundle of soy protein. Took about a year to reach adulthood.

It's a bit annoying because I didn't ask for any of this. At least I have some arms and hands I suppose
