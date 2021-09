Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 083 What should be done about these climate protesters? « on: Today at 09:09:00 AM » Why not find them commensurately with the costs of their action. Take their homes,cars etc off them or any assets they posses.

Bernie

Posts: 7 180 Re: What should be done about these climate protesters? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM » Everyone should have the right to protest -but not if it impedes others from going about their lawful business.



At the side of the road yes - in the middle of the road no.

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 342JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: What should be done about these climate protesters? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:47 AM » Andy, Manchester, 31 minutes ago



Andy, Manchester, 31 minutes ago

These people don't care about the environment, the planet, you or me. They are no more than overgrown anarchist wannabes and student types who flit from one issue to another causing the maximum trouble they can, and it's all for their own enjoyment.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 851 Re: What should be done about these climate protesters? « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:42 PM »



Like the little scumbags who run around our estates with the old bill doing next to nothing, some poor bastard will no doubt lose their shit with them soon and end up giving them a good hiding only for the full force of the law to come down on them and you'll get a decent bloke going to jail.Old bill need to apply the same laws they use against footy lads ban the cunts from going anywhere that they might cause a nuisance