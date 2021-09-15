Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: What should be done about these climate protesters?  (Read 89 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 09:09:00 AM »
Why not find them commensurately with the costs of their action. Take their homes,cars etc off them or any assets they posses.
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM »
Everyone should have the right to protest -but not if it impedes others from going about their lawful business.

At the side of the road yes - in the middle of the road no.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:47 AM »
Andy, Manchester, 31 minutes ago

These people don't care about the environment, the planet, you or me. They are no more than overgrown anarchist wannabes and student types who flit from one issue to another causing the maximum trouble they can, and it's all for their own enjoyment.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:20 PM »
White middle class arseholes with nothing better to do.
