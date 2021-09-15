Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 082





Posts: 5 082 What should be done about these climate protesters? « on: Today at 09:09:00 AM » Why not find them commensurately with the costs of their action. Take their homes,cars etc off them or any assets they posses.

Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 180





Posts: 7 180 Re: What should be done about these climate protesters? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM » Everyone should have the right to protest -but not if it impedes others from going about their lawful business.



At the side of the road yes - in the middle of the road no. Logged