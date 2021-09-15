Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 340





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 340JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸 « on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 PM » https://youtu.be/TrE273GSlNw



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 439





Posts: 2 439 Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸 « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:23:52 AM »



I actually enjoyed the night I was giving a bird some length from over your way Tm...she was a bit older than me at the time and she took me to see the real thing at Henry Africas as it was called then..I actually enjoyed the night Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 340





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 340JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: 🎸 T_M TOTP2 🎸 « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:58:48 AM » SO SHE FELT THE FORCE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats