Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 14, 2021, 08:20:16 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rob donating clothes
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Rob donating clothes (Read 118 times)
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 576
Rob donating clothes
«
on:
Today
at 05:10:31 PM »
I bet the homeless said fuck that and gave them back.
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/give-a-coat-a-home-and-help-those-in-need-stay-warm.22752/
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 920
Bugger.
Re: Rob donating clothes
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:15:52 PM »
No idea at all how anyone could find a problem with this
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 178
Re: Rob donating clothes
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:38:13 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 05:15:52 PM
No idea at all how anyone could find a problem with this
Youve obviously never seen the clobber he wears
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 334
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Rob donating clothes
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:41:18 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 920
Bugger.
Re: Rob donating clothes
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 06:41:18 PM
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...