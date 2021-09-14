Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 451





Mountain KingPosts: 4 451 Bought an Xbox Series S « on: September 14, 2021, 09:25:13 AM » Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.



I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.





As you were.

BG Logged Tory Cunt

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 451





Mountain KingPosts: 4 451 Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #2 on: September 14, 2021, 10:33:57 AM » MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .



Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.





The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download Logged Tory Cunt

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 703



Superstar





Posts: 10 703Superstar Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #3 on: September 14, 2021, 04:34:34 PM » It's a drone you want not a kids console .



I just so happen to have one for sale , spooky that ! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 462





Posts: 2 462 Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:34:49 AM »



I used to love the PlayStation that I bought me son when they first came out - could never get on it - he was that good on it - once he went to bed I was hooked on Tony Hawkes the skateboarder game - our lass was going barmy I was up all night on the thing... Logged

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 342





Posts: 342 Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:42 PM »



Did they give you it for free at Grainer Games? Xbox Series S scruffy cunt.Did they give you it for free at Grainer Games? Logged

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 451





Mountain KingPosts: 4 451 Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:43 PM » Well the series X and PS5 are both as rare as rocking horse shit currently.



Im hardly a pro gamer so it suits. Might flog it for crack tomorrow though Logged Tory Cunt

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 703



Superstar





Posts: 10 703Superstar Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:34:49 PM » I bought an atari flashback 8 recently, 10 mins later it was listed on eBay.



Sold as well !!! Another silly cunt in for a disappointing shock Logged