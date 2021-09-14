Welcome,
September 16, 2021, 04:45:42 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bought an Xbox Series S
Author
Topic: Bought an Xbox Series S (Read 243 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 449
Bought an Xbox Series S
«
on:
September 14, 2021, 09:25:13 AM »
Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.
I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.
As you were.
BG
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 931
Bugger.
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #1 on:
September 14, 2021, 09:46:30 AM »
I've been seriously tempted by these.
The hardware is glorious, just not totally sold on any of the software yet. What games you playing on it?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 449
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #2 on:
September 14, 2021, 10:33:57 AM »
MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .
Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.
The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download
Tory Cunt
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 703
Superstar
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #3 on:
September 14, 2021, 04:34:34 PM »
It's a drone you want not a kids console .
I just so happen to have one for sale , spooky that !
headset
Online
Posts: 2 461
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:49 AM »
I used to love the PlayStation that I bought me son when they first came out - could never get on it - he was that good on it - once he went to bed I was hooked on Tony Hawkes the skateboarder game - our lass was going barmy I was up all night on the thing...
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 342
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:17:42 PM »
Xbox Series S scruffy cunt.
Did they give you it for free at Grainer Games?
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 449
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:49:43 PM »
Well the series X and PS5 are both as rare as rocking horse shit currently.
Im hardly a pro gamer so it suits. Might flog it for crack tomorrow though
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 931
Bugger.
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:04:57 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:49:43 PM
Well the series X and PS5 are both as rare as rocking horse shit currently.
Im hardly a pro gamer so it suits. Might flog it for crack tomorrow though
I'll have it off you. No getting "handsy" this time though please.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 449
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:23:32 PM »
Im enjoying it a lot.
The SSD inside means its lightning quick and the 4K graphics are unreal.
Im starting Halo again which will probably take me years.
Tory Cunt
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 703
Superstar
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:34:49 PM »
I bought an atari flashback 8 recently, 10 mins later it was listed on eBay.
Sold as well !!! Another silly cunt in for a disappointing shock
