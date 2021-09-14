Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2021, 04:45:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bought an Xbox Series S  (Read 242 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 449


View Profile WWW
« on: September 14, 2021, 09:25:13 AM »
Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.

I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.


As you were.
 BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 931


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 14, 2021, 09:46:30 AM »
I've been seriously tempted by these.

The hardware is glorious, just not totally sold on any of the software yet. What games you playing on it?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 449


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: September 14, 2021, 10:33:57 AM »
MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .

Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.


The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 703

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 14, 2021, 04:34:34 PM »
It's a drone you want not a kids console .

I just so happen to have one for sale , spooky that !
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 461


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:34:49 AM »
I used to love the PlayStation that I bought me son when they first came out - could never get on it - he was that good on it - once he went to bed I was hooked on Tony Hawkes the skateboarder game - our lass was going barmy I was up all night on the thing... monkey
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 342


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:42 PM »
Xbox Series S scruffy cunt.    mcl

Did they give you it for free at Grainer Games?   
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 449


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:43 PM »
Well the series X and PS5 are both as rare as rocking horse shit currently.

Im hardly a pro gamer so it suits. Might flog it for crack tomorrow though
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 931


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:57 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:49:43 PM
Well the series X and PS5 are both as rare as rocking horse shit currently.

Im hardly a pro gamer so it suits. Might flog it for crack tomorrow though

I'll have it off you. No getting "handsy" this time though please.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 449


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:23:32 PM »
Im enjoying it a lot.

The SSD inside means its lightning quick and the 4K graphics are unreal.

Im starting Halo again which will probably take me years.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 703

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:34:49 PM »
I bought an atari flashback 8 recently, 10 mins later it was listed on eBay.

Sold as well !!! Another silly cunt in for a disappointing shock
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 