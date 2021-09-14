Welcome,
September 16, 2021, 01:21:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bought an Xbox Series S
Author
Topic: Bought an Xbox Series S (Read 202 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 446
Bought an Xbox Series S
«
on:
September 14, 2021, 09:25:13 AM »
Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.
I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.
As you were.
BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 930
Bugger.
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #1 on:
September 14, 2021, 09:46:30 AM »
I've been seriously tempted by these.
The hardware is glorious, just not totally sold on any of the software yet. What games you playing on it?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 446
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #2 on:
September 14, 2021, 10:33:57 AM »
MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .
Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.
The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 702
Superstar
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #3 on:
September 14, 2021, 04:34:34 PM »
It's a drone you want not a kids console .
I just so happen to have one for sale , spooky that !
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 460
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:49 AM »
I used to love the PlayStation that I bought me son when they first came out - could never get on it - he was that good on it - once he went to bed I was hooked on Tony Hawkes the skateboarder game - our lass was going barmy I was up all night on the thing...
Logged
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 341
Re: Bought an Xbox Series S
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:17:42 PM »
Xbox Series S scruffy cunt.
Did they give you it for free at Grainer Games?
Logged
