Mountain KingPosts: 4 446 Bought an Xbox Series S « on: September 14, 2021, 09:25:13 AM » Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.



I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.





As you were.

Mountain KingPosts: 4 446 Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #2 on: September 14, 2021, 10:33:57 AM » MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .



Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.





The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download

Posts: 10 702Superstar Re: Bought an Xbox Series S « Reply #3 on: September 14, 2021, 04:34:34 PM » It's a drone you want not a kids console .



I just so happen to have one for sale , spooky that !