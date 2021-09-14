Ben G



Mountain King

Bought an Xbox Series S « on: Today at 09:25:13 AM » Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.



I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.





As you were.

