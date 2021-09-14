Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2021, 11:34:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bought an Xbox Series S  (Read 41 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 439


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:25:13 AM »
Mid life crisis moment probably but its a great piece of kit.

I havent really played anything game wise since owning a PS3 over ten years ago. With that in mind I couldnt believe how the graphics look on my 4K TV.


As you were.
 BG
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 918


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:30 AM »
I've been seriously tempted by these.

The hardware is glorious, just not totally sold on any of the software yet. What games you playing on it?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 439


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:57 AM »
MLB21 The Show is pretty awesome .

Having a play with Halo and Star Wars too.


The Game Pass at £10 a month is fantastic value and theres 100s of games to download
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 