Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2021, 05:16:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!  (Read 227 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 340


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM »
LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.

BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.

SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:58:43 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 340


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:12 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 340


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 924


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:00:47 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 340


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 AM »
 jc

  https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/896928/Sir-Bruce-Forsyth-wife-Wilnelia-Merced-blueberries-obsession-The-One-Show/amp
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 576


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:04:37 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:32:18 AM
jc

  https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/896928/Sir-Bruce-Forsyth-wife-Wilnelia-Merced-blueberries-obsession-The-One-Show/amp

I bet shes getting banged all over.  klins
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 439


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:40:43 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM
LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.

BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.

SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!


I started to eat them a few years ago now - went all healthy on the food side of things

blueberries one week with cereal and then raspberries the week after with cereal and so on.

porridge and berries in the winter months. very tasty i would rewcommend it :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 340


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:57:47 AM »
DO YO SPACE THEM OUT EVENLY ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 699

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:12:24 PM »
Bet Bruce had some sticky fingers in the 70s
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 439


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:57:47 AM
DO YO SPACE THEM OUT EVENLY ???   :pd:

Nah... I've still got my marbles about me..

the is no fruit and nut about me yet...

I just pile them in well the blueberries anyway - the raspberries 10 go in at a time.. monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 