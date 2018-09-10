Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 338





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 338JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM » LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.



BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.



SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!



YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:58:43 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 338





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 338JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:12 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 338





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 338JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 338





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 338JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 AM »



https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/896928/Sir-Bruce-Forsyth-wife-Wilnelia-Merced-blueberries-obsession-The-One-Show/amp Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 434





Posts: 2 434 Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:40:43 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.



BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.



SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!



YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!





I started to eat them a few years ago now - went all healthy on the food side of things



blueberries one week with cereal and then raspberries the week after with cereal and so on.



porridge and berries in the winter months. very tasty i would rewcommend it I started to eat them a few years ago now - went all healthy on the food side of thingsblueberries one week with cereal and then raspberries the week after with cereal and so on.porridge and berries in the winter months. very tasty i would rewcommend it Logged