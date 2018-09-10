Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 14, 2021, 11:33:57 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! (Read 55 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 332
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:53:37 AM »
LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.
BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.
SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!
YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:58:43 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 332
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:57:12 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 332
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:58:21 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 918
Bugger.
Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:00:47 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 332
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:32:18 AM »
https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/896928/Sir-Bruce-Forsyth-wife-Wilnelia-Merced-blueberries-obsession-The-One-Show/amp
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...