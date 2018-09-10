Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 332





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 332JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT

CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!! « on: Today at 08:53:37 AM » LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.



BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.



SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!



YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!