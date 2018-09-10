Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
CAN YOU FEEL THE FORCE ??? !!!
Tortured_Mind
Today at 08:53:37 AM
LEGEND HAS IT THAT BRUCE FOR SYTH USED TO LIKE BLUEBERRIES ON HIS BREKKY.

BUT APPARENTLY IF THEY WEREN'T PUT ON IN A CERTAIN WAY HE WOULD TAKE A HUFF AND NOT SPEAK AND EVERYTHING THAT COMES WITH IT.

SO THERE YO GO. NOW YOU KNOW !!!

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT GOES ON BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:12 AM
Tortured_Mind
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:58:21 AM
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:00:47 AM
Tortured_Mind
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:32:18 AM
 jc

  https://www.express.co.uk/celebrity-news/896928/Sir-Bruce-Forsyth-wife-Wilnelia-Merced-blueberries-obsession-The-One-Show/amp
