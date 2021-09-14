Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 853 How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« on: September 14, 2021, 07:44:31 AM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548

Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84

Bernie

Posts: 7 181 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #1 on: September 14, 2021, 08:04:10 AM »



Definition of a vaccine "a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"



If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.



Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that "Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales" Source - office for national statistics



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12735annualdeathsandmortalityrates1938to2020provisional

El Capitan

Posts: 45 574 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #3 on: September 14, 2021, 02:06:32 PM »







Maybe they should call it a drastic risk reducer or something

Anyway, Notts own immune system is 13x better than a vaccine I think he said. Typed whilst recovering from a nasty bout of Covid

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 084 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #4 on: September 14, 2021, 02:21:40 PM »
The Anti-Vaxers would claim that the  facts are suspect. They will never be convinced, even if they compiled the stats themselves. There is no hope for them, and COVID is waiting to claim them.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 057 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #5 on: September 14, 2021, 02:44:57 PM »
Meanwhi!le, in the US those good old boys who call themselves the "Proud Mary's" or summat like that, are bravely fighting evil Government tyranny by ripping masks off the faces of school children and threatening violence to their teachers. All of which they do whilst wearing face masks! Go figure!

Bernie

Posts: 7 181 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #6 on: September 14, 2021, 03:20:16 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on September 14, 2021, 01:50:03 PM



He's a nutter as well





Are you Notts Smog Bernie?He's a nutter as well

I've had the jabs but i think a lot of what we have been told is suspect. I have from the off - soon as i heard that a "Covid Death" was anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test. Thousands will be included in that who would have died regardless.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 853 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #7 on: September 14, 2021, 03:54:28 PM »
Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 057 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #9 on: September 14, 2021, 04:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on September 14, 2021, 03:54:28 PM
Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it



I'm 58 and I'll get it. I think it's more reasonable to say , get fully vaxed and you probably won't die, don't have it and vastly increase your chances of doing so, seeing more and more reports of Septic anti-vaxxers snuffing it. Got to give it time though, the original Vaccine took the best part of 200 years to wipe out small pox!

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 510 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #10 on: September 14, 2021, 10:52:25 PM »
The basis of some anti Vaxxer sceptism seems to be that people with vaccines are still getting Covid. That's a bit like saying people who wear seatbelts still get injured in car crashes so I will refuse to wear a seatbelt.

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 709
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM »



Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.



A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500



The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.



(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/





The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632



So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"



A little less reassuring for the jabbed.













Well I'll give it a go if you like.

Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.

A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500

The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.

The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632

So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"

A little less reassuring for the jabbed.

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Posts: 11 931
Bugger.
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM



Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.



A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500



The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.



(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/





The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632



So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"



A little less reassuring for the jabbed.















Well I'll give it a go if you like.Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totallingThe actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"A little less reassuring for the jabbed.

Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 853 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:29:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM



Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.



A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500



The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.



(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/





The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632



So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"



A little less reassuring for the jabbed.















Well I'll give it a go if you like.Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totallingThe actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"A little less reassuring for the jabbed.

I'll happily accept that people will cut the stats to suit their agenda or paymasters but if only 256 healthy fully vaccinated people have died against the millions who have had it in the last 2, 3, 6 months surely that is a decent result and better than your odds of dying without it? Where the cut off point is age wise that means there's minimal improvement in odds of not dying is very much open to debate and a grey area with regards to "community benefit"



I'll happily accept that people will cut the stats to suit their agenda or paymasters but if only 256 healthy fully vaccinated people have died against the millions who have had it in the last 2, 3, 6 months surely that is a decent result and better than your odds of dying without it? Where the cut off point is age wise that means there's minimal improvement in odds of not dying is very much open to debate and a grey area with regards to "community benefit"

Where are the deaths from vaccine stats from, as I've struggled to find anything worth considering as valid.

Snoozy

Posts: 504 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM



Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.



A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500



The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.



(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/





The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632



So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"



A little less reassuring for the jabbed.















Well I'll give it a go if you like.Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totallingThe actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"A little less reassuring for the jabbed. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 709
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:45:19 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 05:29:35 PM
I'll happily accept that people will cut the stats to suit their agenda or paymasters but if only 256 healthy fully vaccinated people have died against the millions who have had it in the last 2, 3, 6 months



640 (+ the 1632 killed by the vaccines)



You means millions who've had a positive test, not who've had Covid, it's not the same thing.



Interestingly anyone vaccinated that dies "with Covid" within 14 days of the jab is counted as unvaccinated.

Add that to the fact that we count every death FOR WHATEVER REASON within 28 days of a positive test as having died from Covid.

640 (+ the 1632 killed by the vaccines)

You means millions who've had a positive test, not who've had Covid, it's not the same thing.

Interestingly anyone vaccinated that dies "with Covid" within 14 days of the jab is counted as unvaccinated.

Add that to the fact that we count every death FOR WHATEVER REASON within 28 days of a positive test as having died from Covid.

Doesn't any of that make you think that the numbers are false, that the effect is being massively hyped up?

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Posts: 11 931
Bugger.
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:00:40 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:45:19 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 05:29:35 PM
I'll happily accept that people will cut the stats to suit their agenda or paymasters but if only 256 healthy fully vaccinated people have died against the millions who have had it in the last 2, 3, 6 months



640 (+ the 1632 killed by the vaccines)



You means millions who've had a positive test, not who've had Covid, it's not the same thing.



Interestingly anyone vaccinated that dies "with Covid" within 14 days of the jab is counted as unvaccinated.

Add that to the fact that we count every death FOR WHATEVER REASON within 28 days of a positive test as having died from Covid.

Doesn't any of that make you think that the numbers are false, that the effect is being massively hyped up?

640 (+ the 1632 killed by the vaccines)You means millions who've had a positive test, not who've had Covid, it's not the same thing.Interestingly anyone vaccinated that dies "with Covid" within 14 days of the jab is counted as unvaccinated.Add that to the fact that we count every death FOR WHATEVER REASON within 28 days of a positive test as having died from Covid.Doesn't any of that make you think that the numbers are false, that the effect is being massively hyped up?

« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:47 PM by Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse » Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 212 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:58:13 PM »

BREAKING

Vaccine prevents more than 230,000 hospital admissions in England

The vaccine rollout in England is estimated to have directly prevented around 230,800 hospital admissions among people aged 45 and over, according to new figures from Public Health England.



Among people aged 65 and over, some 178,900 admissions have been avoided, with a further 51,900 among people aged 45 to 64.



Estimates for the number of deaths prevented by vaccinations in England are unchanged, at 112,300. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 974 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:37:31 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:58:13 PM

BREAKING

Vaccine prevents more than 230,000 hospital admissions in England

The vaccine rollout in England is estimated to have directly prevented around 230,800 hospital admissions among people aged 45 and over, according to new figures from Public Health England.



Among people aged 65 and over, some 178,900 admissions have been avoided, with a further 51,900 among people aged 45 to 64.



Estimates for the number of deaths prevented by vaccinations in England are unchanged, at 112,300.



All lies. The virus is coming under control due to other factors, like reading the theories of 6 doctors worldwide.



What are the vaccine objections? That it doesn't work, because it clearly does? Because it stands a better chance of killing you that covid, which it clearly doesn't?



What ARE the reasons, and what are the sources of those reasons? Steve Goldby published some stuff. I googled one signatory to the piece and got zero hits. I get more that that on Google



All lies. The virus is coming under control due to other factors, like reading the theories of 6 doctors worldwide.

What are the vaccine objections? That it doesn't work, because it clearly does? Because it stands a better chance of killing you that covid, which it clearly doesn't?

What ARE the reasons, and what are the sources of those reasons? Steve Goldby published some stuff. I googled one signatory to the piece and got zero hits. I get more that that on Google

Why don't you believe a single word the main news sources say (BBC and ITV)?