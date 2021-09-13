Well I'll give it a go if you like.
Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.
A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.
Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500
The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/ )
The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632
So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"
A little less reassuring for the jabbed.