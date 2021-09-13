Itchy_ring

How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 AM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548

Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84

Bernie

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 AM »



Definition of a vaccine "a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"



If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.



Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that "Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales" Source - office for national statistics



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12735annualdeathsandmortalityrates1938to2020provisional

El Capitan

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:06:32 PM »







Maybe they should call it a drastic risk reducer or something

Anyway, Notts own immune system is 13x better than a vaccine I think he said. Typed whilst recovering from a nasty bout of Covid

Bill Buxton

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:21:40 PM » The Anti-Vaxers would claim that the  facts are suspect. They will never be convinced, even if they compiled the stats themselves. There is no hope for them, and COVID is waiting to claim them.

Squarewheelbike

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:44:57 PM » Meanwhi!le, in the US those good old boys who call themselves the "Proud Mary's" or summat like that, are bravely fighting evil Government tyranny by ripping masks off the faces of school children and threatening violence to their teachers. All of which they do whilst wearing face masks! Go figure!

Bernie

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:20:16 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM



He's a nutter as well





Are you Notts Smog Bernie?He's a nutter as well

I've had the jabs but i think a lot of what we have been told is suspect. I have from the off - soon as i heard that a "Covid Death" was anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test. Thousands will be included in that who would have died regardless.

Itchy_ring

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM » Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 057 Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it



I'm 58 and I'll get it. I think it's more reasonable to say , get fully vaxed and you probably won't die, don't have it and vastly increase your chances of doing so, seeing more and more reports of Septic anti-vaxxers snuffing it. Got to give it time though, the original Vaccine took the best part of 200 years to wipe out small pox!

MF(c) DOOM

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 PM » The basis of some anti Vaxxer sceptism seems to be that people with vaccines are still getting Covid. That's a bit like saying people who wear seatbelts still get injured in car crashes so I will refuse to wear a seatbelt.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:41:27 PM »



Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.



A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500



The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.



(Check - https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/09/13/official-figures-show-640-fully-vaccinated-covid-deaths-in-england-in-2021/





The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632



So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"



A little less reassuring for the jabbed.













Well I'll give it a go if you like.

Almost all of the 51,000 (?) deaths WITH Covid from Jan to July this year actually occurred in January and February by which point fewer than 600,000 people had been fully vaccinated in England. The stats purporting to show a 2 way comparison drag in data from a period where there was no vaccine. That's a blatant statistician's con trick.

A more sensible analysis (but one which doesn't try to exaggerate the effects of the vaccine) would be to look at deaths since the vaccine rollout reached their stated "key" stage at the end of May.

Since then we've seen deaths "within 28 days of a positive test" totalling 5,500

The actual figure of those dying "with Covid" after both jabs is 640 people.

The number of people dying from the jab (or at least those they're admitting to) is 1,632

So that's a total of 2,272 people who have been fully vaccinated dying either, "with" Covid, or of reactions to the vaccine, during a period where a total of 5,500 have died "with Covid"

A little less reassuring for the jabbed.