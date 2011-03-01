Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
How do Anti-Vaxers explain this  (Read 195 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 AM »
Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 AM »
"only" 256 dead???

Definition of a vaccine "a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"

If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.

Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that "Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales" Source - office for national statistics

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12735annualdeathsandmortalityrates1938to2020provisional
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM »
Are you Notts Smog Bernie?

He's a nutter as well

 
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:06:32 PM »
Maybe they should call it a drastic risk reducer or something



Anyway, Notts own immune system is 13x better than a vaccine I think he said. Typed whilst recovering from a nasty bout of Covid 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:21:40 PM »
The Anti-Vaxers  would claim that the  facts are suspect. They will never be convinced, even if they compiled the stats themselves. There is no hope for them, and COVID is waiting to claim them.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:44:57 PM »
Meanwhi!le, in the US those good old boys who call themselves the "Proud Mary's" or summat like that, are bravely fighting evil Government tyranny by ripping masks off the faces of school children and threatening violence to their teachers. All of which they do whilst wearing face masks! Go figure!
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:20:16 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM
Are you Notts Smog Bernie?

He's a nutter as well

 

I've had the jabs but i think a lot of what we have been told is suspect. I have from the off - soon as i heard that a "Covid Death" was anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test. Thousands will be included in that who would have died regardless.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM »
Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:06:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 02:44:57 PM
Meanwhi!le, in the US those good old boys who call themselves the "Proud Mary's" or summat like that, are bravely fighting evil Government tyranny by ripping masks off the faces of school children and threatening violence to their teachers. All of which they do whilst wearing face masks! Go figure!

Refer elsewhere regarding 'blunderbuss' and 'own shite'  :bc: :bc:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM
Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it

I'm 58 and I'll get it. I think it's more reasonable to say , get fully vaxed and you probably won't die, don't have it and vastly increase your chances of doing so, seeing more and more reports of Septic anti-vaxxers snuffing it. Got to give it time though, the original Vaccine took the best part of 200 years to wipe out small pox!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 PM »
The basis of some anti Vaxxer sceptism seems to be that people with vaccines are still getting Covid. That's a bit like saying people who wear seatbelts still get injured in car crashes so I will refuse to wear a seatbelt. 
