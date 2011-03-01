Itchy_ring

How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 AM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548

Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84 Logged

Bernie

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 AM »



Definition of a vaccine "a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"



If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.



Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that "Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales" Source - office for national statistics



El Capitan

Anyway, Notts own immune system is 13x better than a vaccine I think he said. Typed whilst recovering from a nasty bout of Covid Maybe they should call it a drastic risk reducer or somethingAnyway, Notts own immune system is 13x better than a vaccine I think he said. Typed whilst recovering from a nasty bout of Covid Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bill Buxton

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:21:40 PM » The Anti-Vaxers would claim that the  facts are suspect. They will never be convinced, even if they compiled the stats themselves. There is no hope for them, and COVID is waiting to claim them.

Squarewheelbike

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:44:57 PM » Meanwhi!le, in the US those good old boys who call themselves the "Proud Mary's" or summat like that, are bravely fighting evil Government tyranny by ripping masks off the faces of school children and threatening violence to their teachers. All of which they do whilst wearing face masks! Go figure!

Bernie

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:20:16 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM



Are you Notts Smog Bernie?He's a nutter as well

I've had the jabs but i think a lot of what we have been told is suspect. I have from the off - soon as i heard that a "Covid Death" was anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test. Thousands will be included in that who would have died regardless. I've had the jabs but i think a lot of what we have been told is suspect. I have from the off - soon as i heard that a "Covid Death" was anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test. Thousands will be included in that who would have died regardless. Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM » Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it

Squarewheelbike

Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:54:28 PM Ive said on the other thread I was a bit dubious of some of the hype but the stats are very solid, basically get fully vaxed and you wont die, you can argue who should get it but ultimately if youre over 60 youd be mad not to get it



I'm 58 and I'll get it. I think it's more reasonable to say , get fully vaxed and you probably won't die, don't have it and vastly increase your chances of doing so, seeing more and more reports of Septic anti-vaxxers snuffing it. Got to give it time though, the original Vaccine took the best part of 200 years to wipe out small pox!