September 14, 2021, 02:01:45 PM
Author Topic: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this  (Read 54 times)
« on: Today at 07:44:31 AM »
Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:10 AM »
"only" 256 dead???

Definition of a vaccine "a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"

If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.

Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that "Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales" Source - office for national statistics

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12735annualdeathsandmortalityrates1938to2020provisional
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:03 PM »
Are you Notts Smog Bernie?

He's a nutter as well

 
