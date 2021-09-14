Welcome,
September 14, 2021
How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
Author
Topic: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
Itchy_ring
How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
Today
at 07:44:31 AM »
Of 51000 UK deaths from Jan - July this year only 256 were fully vaccinated and they had an average age of 84
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-58545548
Bernie
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
Today
at 08:04:10 AM »
"only" 256 dead???
Definition of a vaccine
"a substance used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases"
If it's not making people immune, it's not a vaccine.
Whilst we are on the subject, how do you explain that
"Comparing annual death rates over the last 30 years, 2020 only ranks 19th highest for England and Wales"
Source - office for national statistics
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/adhocs/12735annualdeathsandmortalityrates1938to2020provisional
John Theone
Re: How do Anti-Vaxers explain this
Today
at 01:50:03 PM »
Are you Notts Smog Bernie?
He's a nutter as well
