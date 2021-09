headset

Offline



Posts: 2 427





Posts: 2 427

Re: WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN! « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:47:39 PM » You almost know it will happen and if it doesn't and this is not racist every card in the book will come out. from human rights to race and no cunt will stand up to it - for fear of the solicitor highlighting the fact.



here is one for you - if them cunts do get released.....what about this as a kind of ruling....its not my words I did nick it from elsewhere.







So an entire country be locked down for a single case of a virus that the vast majority recover from - but one known or more very active terror threat cant be locked down to protect his human rights? What about the mantra that lockdowns are absolutely necessary for saving lives