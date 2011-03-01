headset

Offline



Posts: 2 422





Posts: 2 422 WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN! « on: Today at 05:04:21 AM »



THESE PAIR OF BASTARDS SHOULD ROT BEHIND BARS NOT FACE THE CHANCE OF FREEDOM



IT'S A DISGRACE TO ALLOW THESE BACK ON THE STREETS OF THE UK - THE SOLICITORS WHO BACK/DEFEND AND OR SUPPORT THEM ARE NOTHING BUT PUBLIC SCUM - IN IT FOR THE MONEY ONLY-



IF WE CANT HANG BASTARDS LIKE THIS THEN LEAVE THEM IN JAIL TO ROT - THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE THEIR WAYS-



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16126755/two-britain-most-dangerous-terrorists-free-weeks/ THIS IS WHERE WE GO WRONG IN THIS COUNTRY - JUST LIKE WITH THAT CHILD KILLERTHESE PAIR OF BASTARDS SHOULD ROT BEHIND BARS NOT FACE THE CHANCE OF FREEDOMIT'S A DISGRACE TO ALLOW THESE BACK ON THE STREETS OF THE UK - THE SOLICITORS WHO BACK/DEFEND AND OR SUPPORT THEM ARE NOTHING BUT PUBLIC SCUM - IN IT FOR THE MONEY ONLY-IF WE CANT HANG BASTARDS LIKE THIS THEN LEAVE THEM IN JAIL TO ROT - THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE THEIR WAYS- Logged