September 14, 2021, 05:55:03 AM
Author Topic: WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN!  (Read 16 times)
headset
« on: Today at 05:04:21 AM »
THIS IS WHERE WE GO WRONG IN THIS COUNTRY - JUST LIKE WITH THAT CHILD KILLER

THESE PAIR OF BASTARDS SHOULD ROT BEHIND BARS NOT FACE THE CHANCE OF FREEDOM

IT'S A DISGRACE TO ALLOW THESE BACK ON THE STREETS OF THE UK - THE SOLICITORS WHO BACK/DEFEND AND OR SUPPORT THEM ARE NOTHING BUT PUBLIC SCUM - IN IT FOR THE MONEY ONLY-

IF WE CANT HANG BASTARDS LIKE THIS THEN LEAVE THEM IN JAIL TO ROT - THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE THEIR WAYS-

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16126755/two-britain-most-dangerous-terrorists-free-weeks/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:20:07 AM »
To be fair, it just says they have applied for parole, which they would obviously do. Well see what that board does before tearing them to bits  :bc:
