September 14, 2021, 05:55:03 AM
WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN!
Author
Topic: WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN! (Read 16 times)
headset
Posts: 2 422
WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN!
Today
at 05:04:21 AM »
THIS IS WHERE WE GO WRONG IN THIS COUNTRY - JUST LIKE WITH THAT CHILD KILLER
THESE PAIR OF BASTARDS SHOULD ROT BEHIND BARS NOT FACE THE CHANCE OF FREEDOM
IT'S A DISGRACE TO ALLOW THESE BACK ON THE STREETS OF THE UK - THE SOLICITORS WHO BACK/DEFEND AND OR SUPPORT THEM ARE NOTHING BUT PUBLIC SCUM - IN IT FOR THE MONEY ONLY-
IF WE CANT HANG BASTARDS LIKE THIS THEN LEAVE THEM IN JAIL TO ROT - THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE THEIR WAYS-
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16126755/two-britain-most-dangerous-terrorists-free-weeks/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 968
Re: WRONG LEGAL TURN BRITAIN!
Today
at 05:20:07 AM »
To be fair, it just says they have applied for parole, which they would obviously do. Well see what that board does before tearing them to bits
Login with username, password and session length
