Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2021, 12:19:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just had Colin Firth at the door  (Read 65 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 915


Bugger.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:59:25 PM »
He was asking for directions to the Viewley Centre in Hemlington. I told him it wasn't very good and he got totally arsey with me. Prick.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 915


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 PM »
Sorry, it was Clive Owen, not Colin Firth.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 328


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 PM »
Andy, Manchester, 31 minutes ago

These people don't care about the environment, the planet, you or me. They are no more than overgrown anarchist wannabes and student types who flit from one issue to another causing the maximum trouble they can, and it's all for their own enjoyment.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 