September 14, 2021, 12:19:58 AM
News:
Just had Colin Firth at the door
Author
Topic: Just had Colin Firth at the door (Read 65 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 915
Bugger.
Just had Colin Firth at the door
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:25 PM »
He was asking for directions to the Viewley Centre in Hemlington. I told him it wasn't very good and he got totally arsey with me. Prick.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 915
Bugger.
Re: Just had Colin Firth at the door
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:17 PM »
Sorry, it was Clive Owen, not Colin Firth.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 328
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Just had Colin Firth at the door
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:42 PM »
Andy, Manchester, 31 minutes ago
These people don't care about the environment, the planet, you or me. They are no more than overgrown anarchist wannabes and student types who flit from one issue to another causing the maximum trouble they can, and it's all for their own enjoyment.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
