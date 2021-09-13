Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Just had Colin Firth at the door
« on: Today at 08:59:25 PM »
He was asking for directions to the Viewley Centre in Hemlington. I told him it wasn't very good and he got totally arsey with me. Prick.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:17 PM »
Sorry, it was Clive Owen, not Colin Firth.
