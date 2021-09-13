Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 13, 2021, 09:56:34 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just had Colin Firth at the door
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Just had Colin Firth at the door (Read 24 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 915
Bugger.
Just had Colin Firth at the door
«
on:
Today
at 08:59:25 PM »
He was asking for directions to the Viewley Centre in Hemlington. I told him it wasn't very good and he got totally arsey with me. Prick.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 915
Bugger.
Re: Just had Colin Firth at the door
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:11:17 PM »
Sorry, it was Clive Owen, not Colin Firth.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...