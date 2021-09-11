Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!  (Read 224 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 328


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 AM »
SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.

HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.

A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER   

IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:40:49 PM »



Did he give you a Boro nod - or a Stockton nod in your case?
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 328


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:14:50 PM »
HOTTLE BOTTLE JUST LOOKED AT ME WITH TUNNEL VISION !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 916


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:24:26 PM »
I just threw one of my pillows at the hedge. I missed, but almost hit a pigeon. The little fucker started swearing at me like some kind of low end chav. Never seen a pigeon speak English before.

Either way we had some really shit sex and we're besties now.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 328


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:16:54 PM »
                                             
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 328


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:35:38 PM »
                                                      
                      
                    
                 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 916


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM »
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:10:08 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM



monkey

Who is that? and are you trying to climb inside tm's head with it?
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:11:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:16:54 PM
                                             


THE BUTCHER BOY...HE IS LOOKING TRIM ON THE SNAP -

IS HE STILL PRACTISING HIS ROUNDHOUSE KICKS EACH MORNING!!!
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:12:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:35:38 PM
                                                     
                      
                    
                 



BROUGHT AN EARLY MORNING SMILE TO THE BOAT RACE DID THAT ONE...:like:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 916


Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:32:28 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:10:08 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM



monkey

Who is that? and are you trying to climb inside tm's head with it?

That's me and yes.

Why are you up at 4:30? I'm having a mental breakdown, what's your excuse?
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:39:10 AM »
IM WINDING DOWN READY TO GO HOME


I HOPE YOU ARE ONLY MESSING ABOUT AND NOT REALLY GOING ALL STIR CRAZY ON US - AS IF THTS AT ALL POSSIBLE U ROLL OF BUTTER ..souey
