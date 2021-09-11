Welcome,
September 14, 2021, 05:54:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
Author
Topic: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! (Read 224 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 328
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:02 AM
SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.
HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.
A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER
IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!!
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:40:49 PM
Did he give you a Boro nod - or a Stockton nod in your case?
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 328
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:50 PM
HOTTLE BOTTLE JUST LOOKED AT ME WITH TUNNEL VISION !!!
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:26 PM
I just threw one of my pillows at the hedge. I missed, but almost hit a pigeon. The little fucker started swearing at me like some kind of low end chav. Never seen a pigeon speak English before.
Either way we had some really shit sex and we're besties now.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 328
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:54 PM
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 328
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:38 PM
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:36:02 PM
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 422
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:10:08 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 05:36:02 PM
Who is that? and are you trying to climb inside tm's head with it?
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 422
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:11:35 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:16:54 PM
THE BUTCHER BOY...HE IS LOOKING TRIM ON THE SNAP -
IS HE STILL PRACTISING HIS ROUNDHOUSE KICKS EACH MORNING!!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 422
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:12:28 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:35:38 PM
BROUGHT AN EARLY MORNING SMILE TO THE BOAT RACE DID THAT ONE...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 916
Bugger.
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:32:28 AM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 04:10:08 AM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 05:36:02 PM
Who is that? and are you trying to climb inside tm's head with it?
That's me and yes.
Why are you up at 4:30? I'm having a mental breakdown, what's your excuse?
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 422
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:39:10 AM
IM WINDING DOWN READY TO GO HOME
I HOPE YOU ARE ONLY MESSING ABOUT AND NOT REALLY GOING ALL STIR CRAZY ON US - AS IF THTS AT ALL POSSIBLE U ROLL OF BUTTER ..
