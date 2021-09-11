Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!  (Read 153 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 10:29:02 AM »
SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.

HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.

A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER   

IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!!
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:40:49 PM »



Did he give you a Boro nod - or a Stockton nod in your case?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:14:50 PM »
HOTTLE BOTTLE JUST LOOKED AT ME WITH TUNNEL VISION !!!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:24:26 PM »
I just threw one of my pillows at the hedge. I missed, but almost hit a pigeon. The little fucker started swearing at me like some kind of low end chav. Never seen a pigeon speak English before.

Either way we had some really shit sex and we're besties now.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:16:54 PM »
                                             
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:35:38 PM »
                                                      
                      
                    
                 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:14 PM by Tortured_Mind »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:36:02 PM »
