Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 327





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 327JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! « on: Today at 10:29:02 AM »



HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.



A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER



IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!! SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISERIT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 327





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 327JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:14:50 PM » HOTTLE BOTTLE JUST LOOKED AT ME WITH TUNNEL VISION !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Offline



Posts: 11 913





Bugger.





Posts: 11 913Bugger. Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:24:26 PM » I just threw one of my pillows at the hedge. I missed, but almost hit a pigeon. The little fucker started swearing at me like some kind of low end chav. Never seen a pigeon speak English before.



Either way we had some really shit sex and we're besties now. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 327





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 327JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:16:54 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats