Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 13, 2021, 04:17:29 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!! (Read 90 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 323
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:29:02 AM »
SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.
HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.
A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER
IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 410
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:40:49 PM »
Did he give you a Boro nod - or a Stockton nod in your case?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 323
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:14:50 PM »
HOTTLE BOTTLE JUST LOOKED AT ME WITH TUNNEL VISION !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 911
Bugger.
Re: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:24:26 PM »
I just threw one of my pillows at the hedge. I missed, but almost hit a pigeon. The little fucker started swearing at me like some kind of low end chav. Never seen a pigeon speak English before.
Either way we had some really shit sex and we're besties now.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...