Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2021, 01:01:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SAW VAULTER IN THE BS THIS MORNING !!!  (Read 47 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 321


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:29:02 AM »
SAW WALTER IN THE BOOKIES. QUEER SOD, THE WAY HE LOOKS THROUGH YER AND THAT.

HADN'T BEEN IN THAT ONE FOR YEARS AND HE WAS IN THEN AND IN NOW.

A LITTLE OLDER, A LITTLE WISER   

IT'S AS IF TIME HAD STOOD STILL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 