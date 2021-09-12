Welcome,
September 14, 2021, 02:01:43 PM
The red card rule is very simple.....
Author
Topic: The red card rule is very simple..... (Read 260 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 265
The red card rule is very simple.....
September 12, 2021, 05:53:26 PM »
if you endanger the safety of another player.....its a straight red card!
What looks very much like a broken leg from a tackle that could be described as "from behind", is deffo a straight red!
Dirty Leeds cnt!
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 697
Superstar
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
September 12, 2021, 06:12:30 PM »
Fucking sky didnt show a replay
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 422
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
Yesterday
at 02:51:39 PM »
It wasn't a red that - it was a clear attempt to play the ball and a pure accident that got him injured.
as for sky not wanting to show it - they must think we are all nancy boys or split arses - just another way to sanitize football the fucking freaks...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 918
Bugger.
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
Yesterday
at 05:13:07 PM »
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 697
Superstar
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
Today
at 08:15:09 AM »
I know that old boy holding the frame , in his youth he was banging a very famous singer .
Ill ask him if he gave you permission to use his photograph on a football forum
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 265
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
Today
at 11:31:12 AM »
Doesn't matter that he attempted to play the ball!
By attempting to play the ball in the manner he did......endangered the safety of another player....hence the what turned out to be a dislocated ankle!
Red card as defined by the rules!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 332
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
Today
at 11:34:03 AM »
I know that old boy holding the frame , in his youth he was banging a very famous singer .
Ill ask him if he gave you permission to use his photograph on a football forum
THANKS FOR TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
