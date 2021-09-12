Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The red card rule is very simple.....  (Read 259 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 265


« on: September 12, 2021, 05:53:26 PM »
if you endanger the safety of another player.....its a straight red card!

What looks very much like a broken leg  from a tackle that could be described as "from behind", is deffo a straight red!

Dirty Leeds cnt!
Minge
Posts: 10 697

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: September 12, 2021, 06:12:30 PM »
Fucking sky didnt show a replay
headset
Posts: 2 422


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:51:39 PM »
It wasn't a red that - it was a clear attempt to play the ball and a pure accident that got him injured.

as for sky not wanting to show it - they must think we are all nancy boys or split arses - just another way to sanitize football the fucking freaks...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 918


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:13:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:00:01 PM
Minge
Posts: 10 697

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:15:09 AM »
I know that old boy holding the frame , in his youth he was banging a very famous singer .

Ill ask him if he gave you permission to use his photograph on a football forum
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 265


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:12 AM »
Doesn't matter that he attempted to play the ball!

By attempting to play the ball in the manner he did......endangered the safety of another player....hence the what turned out to be a dislocated ankle!

Red card as defined by the rules!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 332


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:34:03 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:15:09 AM
I know that old boy holding the frame , in his youth he was banging a very famous singer .

Ill ask him if he gave you permission to use his photograph on a football forum

THANKS FOR TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT !!!   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
