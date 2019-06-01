Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2021, 07:15:34 PM
The red card rule is very simple.....
Yesterday at 05:53:26 PM
if you endanger the safety of another player.....its a straight red card!

What looks very much like a broken leg  from a tackle that could be described as "from behind", is deffo a straight red!

Dirty Leeds cnt!
Yesterday at 06:12:30 PM
Fucking sky didnt show a replay
Today at 02:51:39 PM
It wasn't a red that - it was a clear attempt to play the ball and a pure accident that got him injured.

as for sky not wanting to show it - they must think we are all nancy boys or split arses - just another way to sanitize football the fucking freaks...
Today at 05:00:01 PM
Today at 05:13:07 PM
