September 12, 2021, 08:37:59 PM
The red card rule is very simple.....
Today at 05:53:26 PM
if you endanger the safety of another player.....its a straight red card!

What looks very much like a broken leg  from a tackle that could be described as "from behind", is deffo a straight red!

Dirty Leeds cnt!
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:12:30 PM
Fucking sky didnt show a replay
