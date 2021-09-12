Welcome,
September 12, 2021, 08:37:59 PM
The red card rule is very simple.....
Author
Topic: The red card rule is very simple.....
Pigeon droppings
The red card rule is very simple.....
«
on:
Today
at 05:53:26 PM »
if you endanger the safety of another player.....its a straight red card!
What looks very much like a broken leg from a tackle that could be described as "from behind", is deffo a straight red!
Dirty Leeds cnt!
Minge
Superstar
Re: The red card rule is very simple.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:12:30 PM »
Fucking sky didnt show a replay
