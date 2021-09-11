Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Going nowhere with Warnock  (Read 866 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 443


« on: September 11, 2021, 05:49:00 PM »
Stagnant but at least hes a character
Tory Cunt
Posts: 11 925


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 05:52:16 PM »
Nonsense. We'll come good.
Ben G
Posts: 4 443


« Reply #2 on: September 11, 2021, 06:02:31 PM »
Is that it going off?
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2021, 06:34:39 PM »
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 254

Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: September 11, 2021, 07:31:31 PM »
When a bang average Championship side replaces three strikers with one, things are only going to go one way.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #5 on: September 11, 2021, 09:28:12 PM »
Boros inability to score is getting embarrassing.
Ben G
Posts: 4 443


« Reply #6 on: September 11, 2021, 09:35:57 PM »
The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasnt pretty he was vilified.

I wasnt a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Posts: 4 443


« Reply #7 on: September 11, 2021, 09:36:58 PM »
NB

I think both Warnock and Pulis arent relevant in the modern game.
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #8 on: September 12, 2021, 09:00:29 AM »
Perhaps the title of this thread should be,  Going nowhere with Gibson.
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 217



« Reply #9 on: September 12, 2021, 01:12:13 PM »
Were going one way with Gibson, more chance of playing in Div 1 than the Prem.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #10 on: September 12, 2021, 01:48:00 PM »
Im afraid you are right Flyers.
Minge
Posts: 10 700

Superstar


« Reply #11 on: September 12, 2021, 05:28:23 PM »
Should be begging karanka to come back
Bernie
Posts: 7 180


« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2021, 07:51:45 AM »
Can't really expect anything else. We are recruiting from non league, where we might find the occasional gem, and the reserve teams of other poor teams. It's a decade since we left the prem and we are as far away from a return as ever.

Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down.

Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best.

Fully expect us to get hammered on Wednesday night. Wouldn't put any money on it mind  mcl
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #13 on: September 13, 2021, 02:38:24 PM »
IT'S CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF STARTS WE'VE HAD - ITS STILL A BIT TOO EARLY TO GET THE COB  ITS TIME TO START FLAPPING FLAGS OUT..... lost
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #14 on: September 13, 2021, 08:53:02 PM »
Let's hope Boro start to get their show on the road with a thumping win at Forest. Somehow I don't think so.
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:08:30 AM »
monkey

the thing is bill have you got money on it and if so how much....that's the mark of a real man....not a tell it all afterwards!!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 AM »
Gambling is for mugs.
Bernie
Posts: 7 180


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:30:18 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 13, 2021, 02:38:24 PM
IT'S CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF STARTS WE'VE HAD - ITS STILL A BIT TOO EARLY TO GET THE COB  ITS TIME TO START FLAPPING FLAGS OUT..... lost

Nobody is flapping. It's just a slow realisation that we are this current division for the foreseeable future.
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:35:19 PM »
That's fair enough - you'd be a tad foolish in my opinion to even think promotion was on the cards this season - that's not on my agenda despite the fact I like to think we will win every game we play. I realistically know it won't happen nor will promotion.
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:09:38 AM
Gambling is for mugs.

u don't always have to be a mug and put money on it - just give us a scoreline and your words of football wisdom beforehand and not always afterwards - you might be in credit  then...:like:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 PM »
This is my prediction for tomorrow night.
 Forest 2 Boro 2
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 972



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:20:03 PM »
2-1 Forest. So down about the Boro just now
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:42:04 AM »
tonight should be a win - we could be heading for trouble if we lose tonight - not relegation just a shit poor season
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:02:42 PM »
Shotting a decent team out tonight, it will do me :like:



Scorecast - Hernandez 1.0 Boro win - £5 @35/1

hall - this week anytime goal scorer - £5@ 14/1

In it to win it ...:mido:
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:14:21 PM »
If you are going to hit the onion bag-- that's how you do it top draw finish....:mido:
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:49:40 PM »
winning tonight is a good shout....take it to 2-0 and that's us in charge....
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:59:20 PM »
WE ARE MIDDLESBROUGH--- MIDDLESBROUGH....:homer:
headset
Posts: 2 451


« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:23:50 PM »
early ejaculation anyone! monkey 
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 084


« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:34:43 PM »
A very pleasant surprise,as I am surrounded by Forest fans in this village.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 400


« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:40:42 PM »


 :like:
Winston

Posts: 1


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:41:12 PM »
How do you watch Boro?
