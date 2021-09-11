Ben G



The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasnt pretty he was vilified.



I wasnt a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.

September 13, 2021, 07:51:45 AM



Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down.



Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best.



Can't really expect anything else. We are recruiting from non league, where we might find the occasional gem, and the reserve teams of other poor teams. It's a decade since we left the prem and we are as far away from a return as ever. Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down. Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best. Fully expect us to get hammered on Wednesday night. Wouldn't put any money on it mind

IT'S CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF STARTS WE'VE HAD - ITS STILL A BIT TOO EARLY TO GET THE COB ITS TIME TO START FLAPPING FLAGS OUT.....

Let's hope Boro start to get their show on the road with a thumping win at Forest. Somehow I don't think so.

Yesterday at 04:08:30 AM



the thing is bill have you got money on it and if so how much....that's the mark of a real man....not a tell it all afterwards!!

That's fair enough - you'd be a tad foolish in my opinion to even think promotion was on the cards this season - that's not on my agenda despite the fact I like to think we will win every game we play. I realistically know it won't happen nor will promotion.

Gambling is for mugs.



u don't always have to be a mug and put money on it - just give us a scoreline and your words of football wisdom beforehand and not always afterwards - you might be in credit then...

tonight should be a win - we could be heading for trouble if we lose tonight - not relegation just a shit poor season

Today at 07:02:42 PM







Scorecast - Hernandez 1.0 Boro win - £5 @35/1



hall - this week anytime goal scorer - £5@ 14/1



In it to win it ...

Shotting a decent team out tonight, it will do me Scorecast - Hernandez 1.0 Boro win - £5 @35/1 hall - this week anytime goal scorer - £5@ 14/1 In it to win it ...