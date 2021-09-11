Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2021, 08:53:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Going nowhere with Warnock  (Read 633 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 437


View Profile WWW
« on: September 11, 2021, 05:49:00 PM »
Stagnant but at least hes a character
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 916


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2021, 05:52:16 PM »
Nonsense. We'll come good.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 437


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: September 11, 2021, 06:02:31 PM »
Is that it going off?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2021, 06:34:39 PM »
I had great hopes for Warnock, but it seems hes turning out to be yet another Gibson disaster.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 254

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 11, 2021, 07:31:31 PM »
When a bang average Championship side replaces three strikers with one, things are only going to go one way.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 11, 2021, 09:28:12 PM »
Boros inability to score is getting embarrassing.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 437


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: September 11, 2021, 09:35:57 PM »
The thing that irks me is that Pulis got us two top seven finishes but because his method wasnt pretty he was vilified.

I wasnt a fan of Pulis ball but getting out of this division is priority not pretty football.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 437


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: September 11, 2021, 09:36:58 PM »
NB

I think both Warnock and Pulis arent relevant in the modern game.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 12, 2021, 09:00:29 AM »
Perhaps the title of this thread should be,  Going nowhere with Gibson.
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 217



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: September 12, 2021, 01:12:13 PM »
Were going one way with Gibson, more chance of playing in Div 1 than the Prem.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 12, 2021, 01:48:00 PM »
Im afraid you are right Flyers.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 697

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: September 12, 2021, 05:28:23 PM »
Should be begging karanka to come back
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 175


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:51:45 AM »
Can't really expect anything else. We are recruiting from non league, where we might find the occasional gem, and the reserve teams of other poor teams. It's a decade since we left the prem and we are as far away from a return as ever.

Thing is, even if we did go up (and i don't see it happening) , without another investor, we don't have the ££ to compete so we would be straight back down.

Realistically, all we have got to get excited about is a decent cup run each season. Which is one of the reasons the Blackpool capitulation pissed me off. Clowns on Bore me were giving it "So what, it's the league that matters" without the intelligence to see, even at that early stage, we were going to be mid table at best.

Fully expect us to get hammered on Wednesday night. Wouldn't put any money on it mind  mcl
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 422


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:38:24 PM »
IT'S CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF STARTS WE'VE HAD - ITS STILL A BIT TOO EARLY TO GET THE COB  ITS TIME TO START FLAPPING FLAGS OUT..... lost
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:53:02 PM »
Let's hope Boro start to get their show on the road with a thumping win at Forest. Somehow I don't think so.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 422


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:08:30 AM »
monkey

the thing is bill have you got money on it and if so how much....that's the mark of a real man....not a tell it all afterwards!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:09:38 AM »
Gambling is for mugs.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 175


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:30:18 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 02:38:24 PM
IT'S CERTAINLY NOT THE BEST OF STARTS WE'VE HAD - ITS STILL A BIT TOO EARLY TO GET THE COB  ITS TIME TO START FLAPPING FLAGS OUT..... lost

Nobody is flapping. It's just a slow realisation that we are this current division for the foreseeable future.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 